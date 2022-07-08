Santa Clara County Nonprofit to Help With Baby Formula Shortage

Families in need of baby formula have been dealing with inflation, supply chain issues and a pandemic that feels never-ending, so a Santa Clara County organization wants to help.

Andrea Enciso has a 6-month-old baby that has only known a country struggling with economic challenges.

“He was a surprise so we really weren't prepared I guess you can say and when he was born the formula shortage was already happening,” said Enciso. “I was breastfeeding and then my milk supply dried up and that was really worrisome.”

The mother said everything was piling up as prices kept going up.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“Around 10 cans is a little over $200, probably $250 for just 10 cans which will only last my baby around maybe three weeks,” she said. “A lot of money and not enough.”

As the formula supply shortage began growing, the nonprofit FIRST 5 Santa Clara County teamed up with the city of San Jose to buy more than 40,000 cans of baby formula and they're handing them out for free to anyone who needs it.

“The need is huge really for all families but it's especially difficult for families that need to access formula using WIC or other public benefits because there are restrictions on the brands you can buy or sizes and for those families it's really hard to go store to store,” said Jennifer Kelleher Cloyd, CEO of FIRST 5 Santa Clara County.

FIRST 5 said it’s already given out 31,000 cans and still has about 9,000 more.

The organization also got hundreds of boxes of diapers and feminie hygiene products which have also seen supply chain issues -- all for free.

“We welcome families they can call, they can come in and we will walk them through the process and they're able to access products usually that very day,” said Kelleher Cloyd.

A big relief for parents like Enciso who are trying their best to raise a child in the middle of so much uncertainty.

“Especially during a time where everything is going up, gas food clothes, it's a really hard time for us moms,” said Enciso.

FIRST 5 said there’s no income requirements, you basically just need to walk in, visit their website or call.

In San Jose, they have about 12 distribution centers, located in different schools or community centers.