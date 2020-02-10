coronavirus

Santa Clara County Declares ‘Local Health Emergency’ Amid Novel Coronavirus

By Diana San Juan and Ian Cull

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 02: Travelers arrive to LAX Tom Bradley International Terminal wearing medical masks for protection against the novel coronavirus outbreak on February 2, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. The United States has declared a public health emergency and will implement strict travel restrictions later today. Foreign nationals who have been in China in the last two weeks and are not immediate family members of U.S. citizens or permanent residents will be barred from entering the U.S. Meanwhile, about 195 U.S. citizens who were evacuated from China to March Air Reserve in California are under under quarantine at the base, prohibited from leaving until it is determined that they will not develop symptoms of the disease. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Santa Clara County declared a local health emergency Monday which will be in effect for 30 days.

This does not mean that residents are at greater risk of infection with the novel coronavirus, authorities said. Instead, this will allow health authorities to be better prepared to respond to an outbreak.

The declaration will also allow the county to receive resources from the state of California.

So far two people, a man and a woman, tested positive for coronavirus after returning to the United States from Wuhan, China.

Health officials said they both only left their homes to receive medical care so there is no risk that they have infected other people, according to health authorities.

Read Santa Clara County's full statement bellow:

An official declaration for a local health emergency, and a proclamation of a local emergency, was presented to the County of Santa Clara Board of Supervisors on February 10, 2020. The declaration and proclamation do not signify any increase in risk to the residents of Santa Clara County. These actions empower the County to more effectively respond to the outbreak, seek and utilize mutual aid, potentially obtain reimbursement, and ensure that the County’s public health professionals have all necessary tools at their disposal to keep the community safe.

The declaration of a health emergency is invoked under the State of California Health and Safety Code (Section 101080). The Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to ratify and extend the declaration and proclamation for 30 days.

There are two confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in Santa Clara County. There is no evidence that there is person to person spread of the new virus in Santa Clara County.

