Santa Clara County celebrates first-ever name, gender marker change day

History was made Wednesday in the South Bay.

For the first time ever, superior court judges in Santa Clara County held an official event to support members of the LGBTQ+ community who want to change their names and gender markers on legal documents.

The occasion was billed as the first annual Name and Gender Marker Change Day of Celebration.

Superior court judges celebrated those who have obtained or plan to obtain a new name and gender marker in the county.

"There is a risk associated with not affirming people’s identities," Judge Jessica Delgado said. "The rate of suicide, in particular amongst young trans people of color, is very high."

"We belong to the community and they belong to us," Judge Evette Pennypacker added. "These folks are part of our community, and the judges should come out and really show that solidarity."

Those who have taken that step were presented with commemorative certificates of the change.

"It just means everything," certificate recipient Linnea Taddeo said. "Just to finally have society recognize me as how I am, it feels really good and it feels empowering. I’m ready just to move forward."

Organizers said, as the first annual title indicates, they plan to do this every year.

Information on how to update identity documents is now available at many LGBTQ+ agencies.