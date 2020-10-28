Santa Clara Reopening Parks, Playgrounds For First Time Since March

Playgrounds and parks in Santa Clara are reopening Wednesday after being closed since mid-March by the state novel coronavirus emergency health order.

"We know the importance of play for the health and wellness of Santa Clarans, and we are excited that new health orders allow the city to reopen playgrounds for our community to enjoy," Mayor Lisa Gillmor said in a statement.

"With so many parents at home with their children doing remote learning, it's even more important to get outside and let kids be kids, but we have to do it safely."

The city Park & Recreation staff has been power-washing and sanitizing equipment and surfaces, and hand sanitizer stations and health and safety signage have been installed at all playgrounds.

The city also launched a "Play It Safe, Santa Clara" outreach campaign to emphasize the importance of protocols in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

"Park visitors are now responsible for following the park rules and adhering to playground capacity limits, wearing face coverings, hand sanitizing and following all state and county health and safety protocols," the city said in an announcement.