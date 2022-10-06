Banana Ball in the Bay: Savannah Bananas to Play in San Jose in 2023

The Savannah Bananas, a wildly-entertaining baseball team, are coming to the Bay Area next year.

The Georgia-based club will put on a show at Excite Ballpark in San Jose on July 25, 2023, as part of its Banana Ball World Tour, according to the team and the San Jose Giants.

"Taking the Bananas to San Jose has been something we’ve heard constantly from our fans over the years," team owner Jesse Cole said in a statement. "We are fired up to bring an unforgettable show to them this spring."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Bananas' bring a different brand of baseball to the diamond. There's a two-hour time limit, bunting isn't allowed, fans catch foul balls for outs, batters can steal first base and there's a one-on-one tiebreaker at the end of a game if the scored is tied, not to mention the dancing, lots and lots of dancing.

"We make baseball fun," the team says on its website and social media pages. "Fans first. Entertain always."

The Bananas are scheduled to play in front of crowds across dozens of cities during their 2023 Banana Ball World Tour. In addition to San Jose, the club is slated to make three other stops in California: LoanMart Field in Rancho Cucamonga on July 21 and 22, Chukchansi Park in Fresno on July 27, and Sutter Health Park in Sacramento on July 29.

During this year's Banana Ball World Tour, the Bananas played in front of sold-out crowds in seven cities. The increasing interest prompted the club to take its tour even farther next year.

"The response has been absolutely Bananas for this world tour," Cole said in a statement. "Everywhere we go we hear from fans begging us to come to their city. We are so grateful for their support and because of their passion for the Bananas and Banana Ball we knew we had to extend the tour dramatically in 2023. Now we are bringing the show to almost four times the amount of cities as we did in 2022 to make sure we able to connect with as many Bananas fans as possible."