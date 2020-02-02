coronavirus

Health Officials Confirm Second Case of Coronavirus in Bay Area

This is the fourth case of coronavirus in California.

By Elizabeth Campos

The Santa Clara Public Health Department said Sunday that a second case of coronavirus in the Bay Area and the ninth in the United States has been confirmed.

Officials with the Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement that this second case is in an adult female.

"This Santa Clara County case is not related to the first case but they both had recently traveled to Wuhan, China," officials said. "She is a visitor to this county and arrived January 23 to visit family."

The first case in the area was reported Friday in a man who traveled to Wuhan and Shanghai before returning Jan. 24 to California.

The woman has been at home since, except for two times to seek medical care. She has been regularly monitored and never sick enough to be hospitalized.

This marks the fourth case of coronavirus in California, followed by one in Orange County and L.A. County in Southern California and two in Santa Clara County in Northern California.

