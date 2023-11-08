Second teen arrested in San Jose hit-and-run that left pregnant woman, baby dead

A second teenager has been arrested in connection with a San Jose hit-and-run that left a pregnant woman and her baby dead last month, police announced Wednesday.

Police said the 15-year-old boy was arrested last Thursday and booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall. Another 15-year-old boy, believed to be the driver of the stolen car that crashed into April Zoglauer's car on Oct. 24, was arrested on Oct. 28.

NEW: San Jose PD arrested 2nd suspect in the hit-and-run death of pregnant preschool teacher April Zoglauer.



Suspect is 15, and allegedly a passenger in the car that hit her. The driver, 15, was arrested 10/28.



Doctors were able to deliver her son, Devontae, but he later died. pic.twitter.com/KqogU6fB6Y — Ian Cull (@NBCian) November 8, 2023

The crash happened in the area of Blossom Hill Road and Winfield Boulevard, according to police.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Zoglauer was rushed to a local hospital, where she died, police said. Her baby, Devontae, was successfully delivered but later died.