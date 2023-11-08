Second teen arrested in San Jose hit-and-run that left pregnant woman, baby dead

A second teenager has been arrested in connection with a San Jose hit-and-run that left a pregnant woman and her baby dead last month, police announced Wednesday.
Police said the 15-year-old boy was arrested last Thursday and booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall. Another 15-year-old boy, believed to be the driver of the stolen car that crashed into April Zoglauer's car on Oct. 24, was arrested on Oct. 28.
The crash happened in the area of Blossom Hill Road and Winfield Boulevard, according to police.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Zoglauer was rushed to a local hospital, where she died, police said. Her baby, Devontae, was successfully delivered but later died.