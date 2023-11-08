San Jose

Second teen arrested in San Jose hit-and-run that left pregnant woman, baby dead

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A second teenager has been arrested in connection with a San Jose hit-and-run that left a pregnant woman and her baby dead last month, police announced Wednesday.

Police said the 15-year-old boy was arrested last Thursday and booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall. Another 15-year-old boy, believed to be the driver of the stolen car that crashed into April Zoglauer's car on Oct. 24, was arrested on Oct. 28.

The crash happened in the area of Blossom Hill Road and Winfield Boulevard, according to police.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Zoglauer was rushed to a local hospital, where she died, police said. Her baby, Devontae, was successfully delivered but later died.

San Jose Oct 30

Teen arrested in San Jose hit-and-run that left pregnant woman, baby dead

San Jose Oct 26

Baby delivered after hit-and-run crash that killed pregnant mother has died, San Jose police say

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us