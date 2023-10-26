Baby delivered after hit-and-run crash that killed pregnant mother has died, San Jose police say

A baby who was successfully delivered following a hit-and-run crash that left his pregnant mother dead has also died, San Jose police announced Thursday.

The collision happened at about 8:42 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Blossom Hill Road and Winfield Boulevard, police said.

Police said the pregnant woman, identified as 21-year-old April Zoglauer, was driving a Nissan sedan eastbound on Blossom Hill Road when she was involved in a collision with a Hyundai sedan traveling southbound on Winfield Boulevard.

Two males in the Hyundai climbed out of the car and fled on foot, police said. Authorities later determined that the Hyundai had been stolen.

Zoglauer was rushed to a local hospital, where she died, police said. Her baby, Devontae, was successfully delivered but listed in critical condition.

Police were notified on Wednesday that Devontae had died.

Zoglauer was an only child, a preschool teacher and eight months pregnant.

"She’s an amazing woman and was going to be an amazing mother," Tammy Lariz of San Jose said. "She loved the baby so much."

Lariz said Zoglauer lived with her and her daughters in San Jose.

"She’s like a daughter," Lariz said. "She has been since she was little. She vacationed with us. She did everything my girls do. My middle daughter’s getting married. [Zoglauer] was supposed to be in the wedding. We just got the outfit for baby Davontae to wear. He was going to be a month old."

Lariz runs the Play N' Learn Preschool where Zoglauer was a teacher. On Thursday, parents dropped off flowers as her co-workers mourned.

"She was just a bright person," co-worker and friend Gisele Silva said. "You could feel the good energy from her."

Friends said Zoglauer was on her way home from caring for an elderly person when the crash happened. Thursday at the site, friends stopped by to honor her, leaving balloons and flowers.

Gigi Fait's daughter was close to Zoglauer and was pregnant at the same time. Fait came to place Zoglauer's favorite drink – raspberry iced tea – at the intersection.

"Just thinking of this family and their loss," Fait said. "It’s really hard."

This marks the 42nd deadly collision and 43rd and 44th traffic deaths in San Jose this year, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Detective Bowen (#4461) of the San Jose Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4461@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.