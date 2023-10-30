San Jose

Teen arrested in San Jose hit-and-run that left pregnant woman, baby dead

By NBC Bay Area staff

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with last week's hit-and-run crash in San Jose that left a pregnant woman and her baby dead, police said Monday.

Police said the teenager was behind the wheel of the stolen vehicle that crashed into 21-year-old April Zoglauer's car Tuesday night in the area of Blossom Hill Road and Winfield Boulevard.

Zoglauer was rushed to a local hospital, where she died, police said. Her baby, Devontae, was successfully delivered but later died.

According to police, Zoglauer was driving a Nissan sedan eastbound on Blossom Hill Road when she was involved in a collision with a Hyundai sedan traveling "against a solid red light" southbound on Winfield Boulevard.

Two males in the Hyundai hopped out of the car and fled on foot, police said. Authorities later determined that the Hyundai had been stolen.

On Saturday, officers arrested the 15-year-old driver in San Jose, police said. He was booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall on various charges.

San Jose
