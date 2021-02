The San Jose Police Department is at the scene of a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries Tuesday night.

The incident was reported on the 2400 block of Monterey Hwy. Old Tully Road is closed in both directions while police remain at the scene, officers say.

No additional information was immediately available.