Silicon Valley Organization Campaign Ad Causes Outrage

There’s outrage and suspensions involving Silicon Valley’s largest chamber of commerce and it’s all tied to the upcoming election.

A photo with the caption “do you really want to sign on to this,” was posted on the homepage of The Silicon Valley Organization’s (SVO) website.

It was part of a Facebook ad campaign attacking a San Jose City Council that the SVO claims supports defunding police. But it struck a nerve for many people.

“I was disgusted, disappointed and angered immediately,” said Rev. Jethro Moore II from Silicon Valley NAACP.

The controversial photo not of San Jose – it’s unclear where it was taken.

According to a Silicon Valley Organization blog post, the intent was to illustrate the consequence of cutting police budgets.

That's not how some people took it.

“Words and images are powerful and they can be warped and they can be deceptive. And the last thing I want is for people to be deceived into thinking that low income families are going to hurt them or that black people are dangerous,” said NAACP member Elizabeth Kamya.

The Silicon Valley NAACP has called for the immediate dismissal of the SVO's CEO and president Matt Mahood.

On the SVO web site, the entire staff page has been removed and Mahood has been placed on administrative leave.

SVO issued an apology saying, “We are horrified by this image as it does not represent the values of the organization, the leadership, the board of directors or our members. For that, we apologize.”

During an afternoon event at City Hall, Moore also called on candidates who have received campaign contributions from the SVO to donate the funds.

District 6 City Council Member Dev Davis already handed over a check.

“Twelve hundred dollars that SVO had given,” said Moore. “We're going to take this money and get some things for the homeless community here.”

This is not the first time the SVO’s political action committee has been accused of racially insensitive tactics.

In 2019, it sponsored a campaign aimed at two latino politicians - and darkened their photos – again leading to calls of racism.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo issued a tweet denouncing this latest controversy and specifically mentioned CEO Mahood.