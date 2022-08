SiliCon with Adam Savage returns to San Jose this weekend, with several thousand expected to attend the tech, science and cosplay event at San Jose McEnery Convention Center.

Special guests include Karen Gillan of "Guardians of the Galaxy," George Takei of "Star Trek" and Christopher Lloyd of "Back to the Future."

SiliCon Creative Director Adam Savage says the theme of this year's convention is "create the improbable."

