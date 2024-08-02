College Football

SJSU football enters season rebuilding with Navy's former head coach

By Anthony Flores | NBC Bay Area

San Jose State University's football program is coming into the season with a new coach as the program looks to rebuild.

Leading that charge is Ken Niumatalolo and he has something to prove.

The former Navy head coach has a long winning streak at the college football program. During his in Annapolis, he led the team to 109 wins.

Niumatalolo made is a regular feat to win games at Navy, now it's a question of how he'll shape the Spartans.

Anthony Flores has more on how the Spartans are gearing up for the season in the video above.

College FootballSan JoseNCAA football
