SJSU football enters season rebuilding with Navy's former head coach

San Jose State University's football program is coming into the season with a new coach as the program looks to rebuild.
Leading that charge is Ken Niumatalolo and he has something to prove.
The former Navy head coach has a long winning streak at the college football program. During his in Annapolis, he led the team to 109 wins.
Niumatalolo made is a regular feat to win games at Navy, now it's a question of how he'll shape the Spartans.
Anthony Flores has more on how the Spartans are gearing up for the season in the video above.
