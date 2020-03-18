SJSU Off-Campus Student Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A San Jose State University student has tested positive for novel coronavirus, the university said in a message to the campus Tuesday night.

The student lives off-campus and is recovering from home, according to university officials, who will not be providing further information about the student. The university suspended all in-person classes last week.

"In moments like these, the university will protect the privacy rights of individual students while also ensuring the health of our broader community," the campus message stated. "SJSU will determine whether there are members of the campus community that need to be advised of their contact with this individual."

SJSU is located in Santa Clara County, the worst-affected region in the Bay Area. The county announced its fifth death due to coronavirus Tuesday, and said cases have increased to 155. Along with neighboring counties, it began a shelter-in-place order Tuesday that will remain in effect until at least April 7.

