SLAC Project Helps Understand Historic Documents in Unique Way

A powerful X-Ray machine at Stanford Linear Accelerator Center in Menlo Park is giving a special look into some historic documents.

With a combination of history, science, technology and liberal arts, students at SLAC discovered 600-year-old documents and are learning how they were made and their chemical compositions.

Scientists from all over the world took part of the experiment at SLAC and examined the Canterbury Tales, Confucious documents and other pieces of work dating back to the 1400s.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"We also want to understand the connection globally, between the European methods and the east Asian methods, and this means we can't do it alone. We have to work with historians, with archivists," said PhD physics student Minhal Gardezi.

The week-long project at SLAC aims to uncover more about legendary documents from different parts of the world.

"Our technology is used to compare Western and Eastern for similarities and differences, revealing that at their very heart, these pieces of history all have more in common than we thought," SLAC researcher Michael Toth.