Slew of car vandalisms in San Jose has community frustrated

A slew of car vandalisms in San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood has ruined some holiday cheer.

Surveillance video showed a line of cars being vandalized overnight on Glen Eyrie Avenue. Footage showed someone get out of a car and hit the back windshield of a parked car.

Marina, who asked her full name and image not to be used, said nine cars had their windshields smashed. However, nothing was stolen.

The San Jose Police Department said at least one victim called this morning to report their vehicle had been broken into.

Residents said the incident is just one of what they call an ongoing issue in the area.

