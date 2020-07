The San Jose Fire Department arrived to a park in San Jose where a small plane landed Saturday afternoon.

The small plane landed in Hillview Park north of the Norman Y. San Jose Mineta International Airport.

#BREAKING A small plane lands in a park near a San Jose small airport. The plane landed in the Hillview Park which is just north of the runway of the Reid Hillview airport. The landing was reported at 3:13pm. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/J2JoXg0P2M — John Zuchelli (@tvzuke) July 4, 2020

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.