South Bay roundabout confusing drivers, causing accidents

What should've been a solution is becoming an even worse problem for drivers in the South Bay.

A roundabout that connects two highly traveled roads between Hollister and Gilroy was built to help decrease the number of car accidents. But some drivers say it’s too confusing with all the different options -- and others are speeding through it.

Data shows that accidents have increased since the roundabout was built, from one every eight days, to one almost every three days.

Caltrans says it's meant to be an effective solution.