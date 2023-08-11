Sunnyvale dentist arrested after hidden camera found in office restroom

A dentist in Sunnyvale was arrested after someone found a hidden camera in the restroom of his office, the city's Department of Public Safety said Friday.

Zaid Sharma was taken into custody after an investigation that began on July 26 when the victim reported finding the hidden camera in the restroom at Sharma's dental practice at 877 W. Fremont Ave.

The victim took the camera to the Department of Public Safety and investigators eventually learned that several victims were also filmed using the restroom.

Public safety officers served search warrants Wednesday at the dental office and at Sharma's home in Santa Clara and found digital media with additional victims filmed by the hidden camera, including two juveniles, according to the department.

Sharma was arrested and booked into Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of peeping and possession of child pornography and the Dental Board of California was notified of the case.

Calls to Sharma's office Friday afternoon were not answered.