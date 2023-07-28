Caught on camera: Thieves break into candy shop in San Jose

After a pair of recent robberies, a downtown San Jose candy store is feeling sour and unsure if they can continue to afford the high cost that goes with cleaning up all the broken glass.

Surveillance video shows someone breaking the glass at the San Jose Candy Kitchen, run by the Patel family, on 2nd Street.

A suspect is seen using a sledgehammer then letting someone else walk in and steal candy and money.

"And we felt like we were safe, but now it is not like it used to be. If they want, they can steal $200 worth of chocolates, or apples,” said Ajay Patel, co-owner of the San Jose Candy Kitchen.

And this isn't the first time. The store was also vandalized just before their very busy Mother's Day.

The store has filed police reports, and is paying for repairs, but after back to back break-ins, they admit, they're getting fed up.

"So we are frustrated, why is it happening? Who can stop this kind of crime?" said Patel.