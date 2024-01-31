Saratoga

Redwood tree falls on car in Saratoga, injuring girl

By Robert Handa

NBC Universal, Inc.

A large redwood tree came crashing down on a home and a car in Saratoga Wednesday morning, leaving a girl injured.

The 100-foot redwood tore off the front porch of the home and landed on the vehicle.

The girl, who was sitting in the front seat of the car, became trapped. First responders removed a few tree limbs and freed her. She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

"We were very lucky," Santa Clara County Fire Department Capt. Matt Mokhtarian said. "Just a matter of feet in this scenario."

