Earthquakes to host USWNT World Cup watch parties at PayPal Park

The San Jose Earthquakes are once again hosting World Cup watch parties at PayPal Park.

This time around, the stadium will open up to soccer fans interested in watching the United States Women's National Team (USWNT) in action at the FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The U.S. women, seeking their third straight World Cup title, are guaranteed at least three group stage matches in the upcoming competition.

Information about the USWNT group stage watch parties is listed below.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

DATE TIME OPPONENT Friday, July 21 6 p.m. Vietnam Wednesday, July 26 6 p.m. Netherlands Tuesday, Aug. 1 12 a.m. Portugal

Entry into the watch parties will be free, but fans will have to pay for food and drinks.

Fans interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP here.

Aside from watching the matches, fans will also be able to enjoy other activities, prizes, giveaways and more.

Details about future watch parties – should the U.S. advance into the knockout rounds – will be released at a later date.