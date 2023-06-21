Players with Bay Area ties on the USWNT World Cup roster

The United States women's national soccer team on Thursday unveiled its roster for the upcoming World Cup, and it's stacked with several players who have ties to the Bay Area.

Here's a look at the players with local ties who will be aiming to help the U.S. win its third World Cup title in a row when the competition kicks off next month.

Alana Cook

Defender Alana Cook played her college soccer at Stanford University between 2015 and 2018. The All-American and two-time team captain was the Pac-12 Defender of the Year in 2018 and helped lead the Cardinal to a national championship in 2017.

Naomi Girma

Defender Naomi Girma hails from San Jose. After attending Pioneer High School in her hometown, she stayed in the Bay Area for college, suiting up for the Stanford Cardinal. The three-time team captain and two-time Pac-12 Defender of the Year helped the Cardinal win a national championship in 2019. She was selected first overall in the 2022 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Draft by San Diego Wave FC.

Sofia Huerta

Defender Sofia Huerta was a four-year player at Santa Clara University between 2011 and 2014. The All-American racked up 47 goals and 19 assists in 81 games as a Bronco and was the co-West Coast Conference (WCC) Player of the Year as a senior.

Kelley O'Hara

Defender Kelley O'Hara, a two-time World Cup winner, also attended Stanford, playing for the Cardinal between 2006 and 2009. As a senior, she won the Hermann Trophy, awarded to the nation's top college soccer player.

Julie Ertz

Midfielder Julie Ertz, also a two-time World Cup champion, played her college soccer at Santa Clara between 2010 and 2013. The two-time All-American was the WCC Player of the Year as a senior and was a Hermann Trophy semifinalist twice.

Andi Sullivan

Midfielder Andi Sullivan captained the Stanford Cardinal during the final three years of her four-year stint (2014-2017) on The Farm. The three-time All-American won the Hermann Trophy during her senior season while simultaneously guiding the Cardinal to a national title. She was then picked first overall in the 2018 NWSL Draft by the Washington Spirit.

Alex Morgan

Forward Alex Morgan, twice a World Cup winner, played for the California Golden Bears between 2007 and 2010. During her time at Cal, the All-American tallied 45 goals and 17 assists in 67 games.

Sophia Smith

Forward Sophia Smith played two seasons at Stanford in 2018 and 2019, leading the Cardinal to a national championship in her second season. She was chosen No. 1 overall in the 2020 NWSL Draft by the Portland Thorns.

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, hosted by Australia and New Zealand, kicks off on July 20.

Before embarking, the Americans will play a send-off match at PayPal Park in San Jose on July 9.