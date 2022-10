Police are investigating a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian crash in San Jose.

The incident was reported in the area of Lundy and Sajak avenues around 7:45 p.m.

Police said the pedestrian suffered major injuries and died at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This is the third vehicle versus pedestrian crash of the day, police said.