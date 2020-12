A wine heist in San Jose had the victim heartbroken Saturday.

The nine bottles of Harlan Estate Cabernet were so special to Bert George that he didn’t offer them for sale, but kept them in a display cabinet.

George runs a wine shop in San Jose called Joseph George Wines and overnight, someone stole the vintage wine in a smash-and-grab.

He says it’s one of the rarest cabernets in the country, and he believes the thief knew what he or she was taking. Police are now investigating.