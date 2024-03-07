San Jose

East San Jose leaders show support for VTA light-rail extension to Eastridge

By Kris Sanchez

NBC Universal, Inc.

Officials and community leaders in East San Jose on Thursday are gathering to express support for the VTA light-rail extension to Eastridge Transit Center, which will connect the Eastridge community directly to BART at the Milpitas station.

The Valley Transportation Authority board was expected to vote Thursday to choose a contractor to move forward on the more than $650 million extension project.

The project’s been in the works for decades. Some improvements have been made along the way, but Thursday's vote is to get the project rolling in earnest.

The extension includes an elevated track along East Captiol Expressway and an elevated station at Story Road.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

East San Jose leaders were shceduled to hold a news conference Thursday morning to tout the project's need for economic development in that part of the city.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us