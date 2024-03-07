East San Jose leaders show support for VTA light-rail extension to Eastridge

Officials and community leaders in East San Jose on Thursday are gathering to express support for the VTA light-rail extension to Eastridge Transit Center, which will connect the Eastridge community directly to BART at the Milpitas station.

The Valley Transportation Authority board was expected to vote Thursday to choose a contractor to move forward on the more than $650 million extension project.

The project’s been in the works for decades. Some improvements have been made along the way, but Thursday's vote is to get the project rolling in earnest.

The extension includes an elevated track along East Captiol Expressway and an elevated station at Story Road.

East San Jose leaders were shceduled to hold a news conference Thursday morning to tout the project's need for economic development in that part of the city.