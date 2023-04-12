public transportation

All VTA Light Rail Trains Halted Due to Electrical Issue

By Bay City News

All Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority light-rail service has been suspended Wednesday due to an overhead electrical line issue, VTA officials said.

The problem was initially reported at 4:30 a.m. by the transit agency, which is running shuttle buses through the system along the light-rail lines until normal service resumes.

As of 7 a.m., there was no estimate for when the electrical issue would be resolved.

