Water main break in Mountain View causes flooding, street closures

A large water main ruptured Thursday afternoon in Mountain View, and crews continued working on a fix Friday morning, according to police.

Water leaks were first reported at about 2:15 p.m. Thursday in the area of Charleston Road and Joaquin Road, officials said. By 6:15 p.m., the city was reporting it was a broken water main.

Crews were able to isolate the break and start working to repair it Thursday evening, but as of Friday morning, Charleston Road between Huff Avenue and Shoreline Boulevard was still closed, police said.

Motorists should use alternate routes and expect traffic impacts in the area, police said. There was no estimated time for the affected roadways to reopen.

The break may cause discolored water for residents, the city said, but it is normal during water main breaks, and the water is safe, the city said. Anyone experiencing discolored water should run the water in their home to clear it.