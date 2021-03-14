Willow Glen

‘White Pride' Graffiti Found at Willow Glen Middle School

The graffiti was scrawled on a wooden box protecting electrical equipment and it reads "white pride."

By NBC Bay Area staff

Ethan Miller/Getty Images (File)

San Jose authorities confirmed Sunday a controversial graffiti was spotted on Willow Glen Middle School grounds.

“San José Unified received a call this morning about graffiti at Willow Glen Middle. We dispatched a crew to remove the graffiti and apply fresh paint," said Willow Glen Middle School principal in a statement. "We appreciate neighbors helping to keep our schools safe and crime-free by reporting vandalism and other issues so we can quickly repair. Unfortunately, graffiti on public spaces is common in San José, and we respond right away to all vandalism at our schools.”

No further details were available.

