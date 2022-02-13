Woman Booked on DUI Charges in Fatal Crash

San Jose Police on Sunday announced the arrest of a woman on vehicle manslaughter and felony DUI charges after a Saturday night crash that killed her passenger.

Police said the woman, who wasn't identified, was driving a Toyota sedan northbound on South White Road at 11:46 p.m. Saturday when the vehicle left the roadway near the intersection with Castleton Drive, striking a tree on the east side of South White Road.

Both the driver and her passenger were taken to a hospital with injuries. The man died at the hospital and the driver is being treated for her injuries. She will be booked into Santa Clara County jail after she is released from the hospital.

This is the 13th fatal collision and 14th traffic-related fatality of 2022.

The victim's identity will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office after relatives are notified.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact San Jose Police at 408-277-4654.