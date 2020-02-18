Woman Found Dead Inside San Jose Home

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in the east foothills of San Jose Tuesday evening.

Officials say a woman, who has not been identified, was found dead inside a home on Mountain View Avenue around 4 p.m.

The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner Coroner’s Office and detectives are at the scene investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 408-808-4500 or leave an anonymous tip at 408-807-4431.

No additional information was immediately available.