Woman found dead at San Jose home, prompting homicide investigation

San Jose police are investigating the city's 31st homicide of the year after a woman was found dead at a home Sunday evening, the department said Monday.

Officers responded at about 5:16 p.m. to the home on the 900 block of Thelma Way to investigate a report of a possible deceased person, police said.

The woman was found with "obvious signs of physical trauma," police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated, police said.

The victim's identity wasn't immediately known.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact San Jose police Detective Sgt. Vallejo (#3810) or Detective Harrington (#4365) via email at 3810@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4365@sanjoseca.gov or by phone at 408-277-5283.

