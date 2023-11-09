All 36 murders in San Jose last year have been solved

San Jose police has solved all 36 murders they investigated in 2022.

The accomplishment of having a suspect in custody for every murder committed in the city last year is a badge of an honor for Lt. Ali Miri, the commander for San Jose police's homicide unit.

"It's also an honor to represent those who don't have a voice, who can no longer speak for themselves," Miri said. "To be able to do that and bring justice for the families, it's one of the greatest honors you can bestow upon a detective here."

Miri credits the entire department for last year's perfect record, from patrol officers to crime scene technicians.

Bloomberg reports that per capita San Jose has the fewest homicides in the nation, shifting between the mid 30s to mid 40s. San Jose police detectives have solved 63 of 65 murders over the past two years.

Miri said success in solving cases is partly due to the policy of detectives working the first 48 to 72 continuous sleepless hours after any murder is reported.

"The investigations are a roller coaster at times," he said. "We get information. Sometimes it leads to something. Sometimes it doesn't. But it should send a message to families that we'll never stop."

Plata Arroyo Neighborhood Association President Danny Garza has seen his share of homicides. He credits community partnerships with police for the department's case-closure rate.

"It's working," Garza said. "People are starting to trust calling 911, or 311, with an idea of something bad has happened."

The San Jose city council this week presented a commendation to the homicide unit to honor their work.

Miri, however, did not want to discuss the recognition by the council. Not when he still has two unsolved murders this year that needs his full attention.