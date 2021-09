A car went off a cliff in the Pacifica area Wednesday afternoon, prompting authorities to close southbound Highway 1 indefinitely, the California Highway Patrol said.

The closure is just south of the Tom Lantos Tunnels, the CHP said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

It's unclear when the southbound side of the highway will reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.