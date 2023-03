The southbound lanes of Highway 17 are closed due to a crash near Los Gatos Saturday afternoon, according to CHP.

The incident happened at around 1:17 p.m. near Hebard Road.

At this time, southbound traffic of Highway 17 is backed up.

No other details have been released at this time.

#BREAKING All SB lanes of HWY 17 near Hebard Road are closed due to a traffic collision. The incident was reported at about 1:17pm. Southbound traffic on Hwy 17 is really backed up due to the crash. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/0rVcq37KRZ — John Zuchelli (@tvzuke) March 25, 2023

This story is developing. Check back for updates.