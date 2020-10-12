spare the air alert

Spare the Air Alerts Lifted Due to Dwindling Smoke

By Bay City News

NBC Bay Area

Spare the Air alerts that had been issued for Monday and Tuesday because of unhealthy amounts of wildfire smoke expected in the Bay Area have been lifted because fire containment and onshore winds have kept most of the smoke from settling around the region.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District, which issues the alerts when air quality is expected to be unhealthy, instead issued an air quality advisory to warn about localized impacts from the smoke.

Most of the smoke is coming from the Glass Fire, which has burned more than 67,000 acres in Napa, Sonoma and Lake counties but was 95 percent contained as of Monday morning.

Local

half moon bay 11 mins ago

2,350-Pound Pumpkin Wins Annual Weight Off Contest

San Jose 1 hour ago

3-Alarm Fire in San Jose Under Control

The air district says "localized impacts" from smoke near the Glass Fire is still possible, but that air quality is expected to be in the moderate to good range through Tuesday throughout the Bay Area.

On Spare the Air days, the burning of wood and other solid fuels indoors and outdoors is prohibited.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

spare the air alert
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us