Napa

Standoff in Napa after gunshots heard

By NBC Bay Area staff

A standoff is over in the North Bay after police swarmed a neighborhood Saturday.

There was a large turnout from Napa police after they were called to a home on Montgomery Street.

Police say they got a call Saturday morning about a man threatening to shoot someone. Then, witnesses said that they heard some gunshots.

The standoff ended about later Saturday afternoon as police said that three people were removed from the home.

No other details were released.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

