Standoff in Napa after gunshots heard

A standoff is over in the North Bay after police swarmed a neighborhood Saturday.

There was a large turnout from Napa police after they were called to a home on Montgomery Street.

Police say they got a call Saturday morning about a man threatening to shoot someone. Then, witnesses said that they heard some gunshots.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The standoff ended about later Saturday afternoon as police said that three people were removed from the home.

No other details were released.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.