Highway 1 Closed in Monterey County Due to Landslide Repairs

State Highway 1 is closed over the weekend between Monterey and San Luis Obispo due to a serious slip in the roadway.

The closure is in effect from mile marker 10.6, just north of the town of Gorda.

Caltrans hopes to reopen to reopen the highway Sunday or Monday.

At Mile Market 39.5, south of the Torre Canyon Bridge, a landside is still covering the roadway.

Road crews are working with a long reach excavator and plan to rock scale Saturday.

For more information on the closure, visit the Caltrans news release.