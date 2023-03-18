Monterey County

Highway 1 Closed in Monterey County Due to Landslide Repairs

SR-1 is closed north of the town of Gorda because of a serious slip in the roadway

By Bay City News

highway-1-california-coast-pic_fs
Thomas Worth/Flickr

State Highway 1 is closed over the weekend between Monterey and San Luis Obispo due to a serious slip in the roadway.

The closure is in effect from mile marker 10.6, just north of the town of Gorda. 

Caltrans hopes to reopen to reopen the highway Sunday or Monday.  

East Bay 3 hours ago

Section of Interstate 680 Closed Over the Weekend for Reconstruction

news 8 hours ago

Trump Says He Will Be Arrested Tuesday, Calls on Supporters to Protest

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

At Mile Market 39.5, south of the Torre Canyon Bridge, a landside is still covering the roadway. 

Road crews are working with a long reach excavator and plan to rock scale Saturday. 

For more information on the closure, visit the Caltrans news release

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Monterey County
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us