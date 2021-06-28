State Lawmakers Consider Funding Measure to Help VTA Workers, Families

A month after the mass shooting at a VTA rail yard in San Jose, some financial relief could be coming to the agency, which has not resumed light-rail service since the May 26 massacre that left nine dead.

State and local leaders on Monday will discuss a funding measure to help workers and families start to move forward.

State Assemblyman Ash Kalra said the legislation will help make safety upgrades and repairs at the rail yard that has remained closed since the mass shooting. Nine men died, and equipment used to run the light rail system was damaged.

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority board declared an emergency in order to lease temporary space. The state funding also would help with relocation, retraining and mental health support.

Saturday marked one month since nine men were killed while on the job by a co-worker, who then took his own life.

"People are still grieving," said Stacey Hendler Ross, VTA's public information officer. "Who knows how long it's going to take, that process, to see itself through? It's something that no one ever could imagine, of course. At the same time, we understand we have a service we offer the community that people depend on, so we're trying to move forward."

VTA's interim general manager has said that service could resume soon, but there’s no firm timeline.