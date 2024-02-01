Oakland

Stolen moving van found in Oakland

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A moving van that was stolen in Oakland just after a woman finished packing up everything she owned has been found.

The van was taken from Oakland's Fruitvale neighborhood at about noon on Monday.

The owner of the van said someone saw the story about it being stolen on NBC Bay Area, later spotted it on Olive Street in Oakland and called the phone number painted on the side.

Some of the woman's items were still inside the van.

This article tagged under:

Oakland
