‘Pretty much everything's gone': Woman leaving the Bay Area has moving van stolen

A woman in Oakland was just minutes away from moving out of the Bay Area when thieves stole her loaded moving van.

Katharine Thompson locked the van on Ransom Avenue at about 12 p.m. Monday and went inside to grab some final items. Less than 10 minutes later, the van and all of her belongings, including her passport, sentimental items and everything she needed for a new beginning, were gone.

"Then there's of course the panic and the heartbreak that comes along with it," she said. "It numbs you as well when you lose so much in your lifetime. When you think you've got an opportunity to try to rebuild and then everything you've got left to work with is taken off, it’s a little bit rough."

