RAIN

Storm Expected Wednesday Strengthens, Hail Possible Thursday

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

While Tuesday's rainfall is expected to be light, another storm brewing behind it is gaining strength and will hit the Bay Area later Wednesday and last through Friday morning.

An updated forecast early Tuesday from the National Weather Service has the second storm bringing rain first to the North Bay on Wednesday, followed by moderate rainfall, thunderstorms and even hail to the rest of the region on Thursday, and then lingering showers Friday morning.

Rain totals around most of the Bay Area will be between .5 and 1 inch. Areas north of Santa Rosa could see up to 1.5 inches of rain, while the coastal and inland areas in southern Monterey County and in San Benito County could see just .25-.5 of an inch.

The weekend is expected to be dry.

