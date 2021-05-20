Strong Wind Gusts Topple Trees, Cause Damage Along SF Peninsula

Strong winds wreaked havoc across the Bay Area late Wednesday and into Thursday morning, toppling trees and causing some damage and delays for drivers.

Some communities in San Francisco and along the Peninsula saw steady winds of more than 25 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph in some areas, and those were enough to bring down large trees.

A large tree was uprooted and fell onto a parked vehicle Wednesday in the downtown area of Redwood City. No injuries were reported.

In San Francisco, high winds caused a tree to snap and topple onto some nearby electrical wires. That damage blocked an intersection in Bernal Heights until crews with PG&E could clear it.

At about 10 p.m. Wednesday, winds knocked down yet another large tree in Daly City, where it struck a car and blocked the roadway at Serramonte and Callan boulevards. One person suffered minor injuries, authorities said.

"The wind is really strong tonight; it's blowing about 25 mph with higher gusts," said Battalion Chief Jeff Huntze of North County Fire. "In fact you can feel and hear that wind coming down. This is a tree that is about 80 to 100 feet in height and got knocked down because of the severe wind."

Winds were expected to die down Thursday morning but pick back up again later in the day.