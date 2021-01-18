bay area weather

Strong Winds Could Cause Power Outages, Fire Danger in Bay Area

By Bay City News

NBC Bay Area

Warm and dry weather conditions in the Bay Area persist Monday, with strong winds forecast from early Monday morning through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

A Wind Advisory has been issued until 4 p.m. Monday, and then a High Wind Warning takes effect from 4 p.m. Monday through 7 a.m. Tuesday as strong and possibly damaging offshore winds are expected across much of the region.

The National Weather Service additionally warns that the dry conditions and strong winds can potentially result in critical fire weather conditions. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for the Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest down to Monterey County.

Additionally, a High Surf Warning and a Beach Hazards Statement have been issued for the Bay Area's entire coastline through Monday afternoon.

Monday will be sunny with highs in the 70s, before cooling to the 40s and 50s at night.

