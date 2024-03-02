San Lorenzo

Student teams put hydrogen-powered, remote-control cars to the test in the East Bay

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Students raced toward a more sustainable future in San Lorenzo Saturday, with teams putting their hydrogen-powered, remote-control cars head-to-head. 

Those 21 teams gathered at Arroyo High School for the Northern California regional qualifier race of Horizon Educational’s Hydrogen Grand Prix 2024. 

The Hydrogen Grand Prix, also known as H2GP, challenges student teams to design, engineer and build their own hydrogen-powered cars. They then put them to the test in a series of races. 

The idea is to design the fastest, most efficient car — all while using a sustainable fuel source. 

“This is definitely a place where leaders grow,” said San Lorenzo Unified School District Superintendent Daryl Camp. “Because of this competition and the engagement that our students are participating in, they’re marketable right now. I’m sure that there are several car companies around this beautiful state that we call California that would hire them right now.”

The winner’s of Saturday’s competition will head to the state finals on April 13. H2GP’s world finals are slated for Anaheim in September.

