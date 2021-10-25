San Francisco

Sunday 4th-Wettest Day in San Francisco's Recorded History

Sunday's total breaks the previous high for October, which was 2.48 inches recorded on Oct. 13, 2009.

By Bay City News

San Francisco Fire Department

Sunday's rainfall total of 4.02 inches recorded in downtown San Francisco places it fourth on the city's list of wettest days ever and sets a record for wettest October day.

The city's highest rainfall total for a single day is 5.54 inches recorded on Nov. 5, 1994.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Atmospheric River 18 hours ago

Bay Area Storm: Evacuations, Flooding, Closures and What to Know

Atmospheric River 16 hours ago

Storm Forces Evacuations, Highway and Street Closures in San Francisco

Sunday's total breaks the previous high for October, which was 2.48 inches recorded on Oct. 13, 2009.

Before Sunday, seven of the 10 highest totals were recorded in the 1800s, according to a list of totals recorded since 1849 and shared by the National Weather Service.

The service began releasing rainfall totals about 1:30 a.m. Monday.

In Sacramento, the 5.44 inches recorded there broke the previous record of 5.28 inches set in 1880.

More totals from around the Bay Area will be reported as they become available.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Franciscobay area weatherbay area rain
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us