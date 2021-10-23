National Weather Service Issues Advisories for Bay Area for Sunday

The National Weather Service has issued several weather advisories for various parts of the Bay Area beginning Sunday.

There is a Flash Flood Watch in effect Sunday for the North Bay from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., for the Santa Cruz Mountains from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. and for Monterey County from 5 p.m. to 4 a.m. on Monday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A strong storm system will move into the region starting late tonight in the North Bay and will linger as late as Monday morning for the Big Sur Coast.



Expect strong winds followed by moderate to heavy rainfall and dangerous ocean conditions.



Here is the latest update: pic.twitter.com/UfV2Md0Fjy — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 23, 2021

Heavy rainfall could lead to debris flows and flash flooding in areas recently burned by fires due to poor drainage.

There may be potential for mudslides and washouts in steep terrain in these areas, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind Advisory for Entire Bay Area on Sunday

There are also Wind Advisories in effect in the following areas Sunday:

2 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the North Bay

5 a.m. to 8 p.m. in San Francisco, East Bay and South Bay

11 a.m. to 11 p.m. in Monterey and San Benito counties

Southerly winds are expected to be 15 to 25 mph with occasional gusts up to 35 to 45 mph. Some areas might see gusts up to 60 mph.

Residents are advised to secure loose outdoor objects and structures and be aware tree limbs could be blown down, resulting in some power outages.

A strong storm with an atmospheric river boost will move into the Bay Area Sunday bringing gusty wind through the day and heavy rain at times starting out of the North Bay. Rob Mayeda has the details in your Microclimate Forecast.

Driving may be difficult for vehicles with high profiles.

A High Surf Advisory will be in effect for coastal parts of the Bay Area from 11 p.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

There will be an increased risk of sneaker waves, large breaking waves, rip currents and coastal run up.

Evacuation Orders and Warnings

As the "atmospheric river" rainstorm barrels toward the Bay Area, evacuations have been issued in higher-risk areas of Santa Cruz County.

Santa Cruz County officials tweeted Saturday afternoon that evacuations were issued near the CZU Fire burn scar due to the significant storm. The order will take effect at 8 a.m. Sunday.

Debris flow evacuation order issued for areas in and near the #CZUFire burn scar due to significant storm. Order takes effect 8 a.m. Sunday, October 24th. #KnowYourZone by looking up your address at https://t.co/s5GvnBLmyF. — Santa Cruz County (@sccounty) October 23, 2021

Cal Fire tweeted Saturday evening that evacuation warnings were issued in some parts of San Mateo County.

Evacuation warnings were issued in the following areas in San Mateo County, per Cal Fire.

South Coast Zone SMC-E019, which includes Año Nuevo State Park, Whitehouse Canyon Road and areas south of Gazos Creek Road east of Highway 1.

South Coast Zone SMC-E038, which includes Butano State Park and the community of Barranca Knolls, west of Cloverdale Road.

The communities of Loma Mar and Dearborn Park in Zone SMC-E018.

The community of Butano Canyon in Zone SMC-E098

The order will take effect at 8 a.m. Sunday.

Cal Fire officials said that Half Moon Bay High School will open at 8 a.m. Sunday as a "temporary evacuation point."