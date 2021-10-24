Mandatory Evacuations, Street and Highway Closures Due to Rain in SF

Strong atmospheric river rain and winds are wrecking Bay Area streets, including in San Francisco.

Mandatory evacuation orders are in place for residents on Ninth Avenue between 2176, 2178 and 2184 blocks due a 100 feet tree threatening three buildings.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Department confirmed via Twitter that the Lower Great Highway closed due to a fallen tree.

Due to a fallen tree, the Lower Great Highway is temporarily closed.

Commuters are advised to search for alternate routes as crews work to reopen the highway.

A scaffolding collapse was reported on Natoma Street and Ninth Street. Fire officials believe it was a consequence of strong winds in the area. No injuries have been reported.

The National Weather Service extended an Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory through 3 p.m. Sunday. In addition, a wind advisory remains in effect in the area through 8 p.m.

Residents are advised to secure loose outdoor objects and structures and be aware tree limbs could be blown down, resulting in some power outages.

The San Francisco International Airport advises travelers to "allow plenty of time" if going to the airport as heavy rain may affect travel.