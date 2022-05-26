Sunny Balwani Trial Postponed Until June 7: Court

The second Theranos trial focused on Elizabeth Holmes' former partner and boyfriend has been postponed until June 7, a court assistant told NBC Bay Area on Thursday.
A reason for the postponement was not provided.
Balwani, the former chief operating officer of the now-defunct company, is accused of defrauding investors and customers.
Prosecutors recently tried to link Balwani to Holmes when it comes to a key decision to mislead investors into believing Theranos had a working relationship with pharma giant Pfizer and to put faulty blood testing machines into Walgreens stores.
Opening statements in the trial were also postponed due to COVID-19 protocols in March.