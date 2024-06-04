Sunnyvale

Popular Sunnyvale Art and Wine Festival canceled

The annual Art and Wine Festival in Sunnyvale has been canceled.

The Sunnyvale Chamber of Commerce sponsors the event. The agency told the San Jose Mercury News it had to cancel the festival due to a lack of resources, time, and funding. But the chamber said it is making plans to resume the event in 2025, which would be the 50th festival.

The June event when held is free and is very popular.

Some regular attendees and vendors said they are especially disappointed because no one gave them advanced notice the festival was canceled.

